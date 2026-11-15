A study of fossil remains has shown that coastal dinosaurs and other animals of the Cretaceous period may have obtained some of their nutrients from the sea. This includes marine algae and other organic matter washed onto ancient coastlines. ScienceDaily reports on the findings, published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

An isotopic signature in fossil remains

Scientists measured carbon isotope ratios in fossil material, including the tooth enamel of dinosaurs, fish and crocodiles. Plants contain lighter carbon-12 and heavier carbon-13, and their ratio creates a chemical signal that is transmitted through the food chain and can be preserved in the minerals of bones and teeth.

The samples came from sites that once lay near the Western Interior Seaway and the ancient coast of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as from areas farther from the sea. The deposits date to the early Albian, approximately 113–107 million years ago, and the early Cenomanian, about 100–96 million years ago.

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In fossil samples from animals in coastal areas, δ¹³C values were consistently higher than in samples from inland areas. A similar chemical signal was found at different locations regardless of latitude and the geological age of the deposits.

Marine algae as a possible source

The study’s first author, University of Arkansas geologist Clayton Forster, explained that the additional carbon source had to be at lower levels of the food chain in order to affect both fish and large herbivorous dinosaurs. According to the researchers, the most likely such resource was marine macroalgae or other marine macrophytes.

At the same time, not all dinosaurs showed signs of such a diet. The tooth enamel of the large herbivorous dinosaur Tenontosaurus tilletti had values similar to those of modern animals that feed on terrestrial plants. According to the scientists, this supports the conclusion that the difference in isotope values is related to diet rather than to later geological changes in the fossil remains.

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