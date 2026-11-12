In the United States, a preliminary analysis of adverse event reports submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that cardiac arrest was mentioned approximately 11 times more often in reports involving energy drinks and dietary supplements with caffeine or other stimulants than in reports involving products without such ingredients. The study results were presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2026, ScienceDaily reports.

What heart problems were recorded in the reports

Researchers analyzed 28,345 reports of possible adverse reactions from 2017 to 2025. Of these, 854 concerned energy drinks or dietary supplements with caffeine or other stimulants, while 27,491 concerned products without them, including soft drinks, smoothies, vitamins, protein bars, and meal replacements.

In reports on stimulant products, heart attacks were mentioned approximately 4.5 times more often. Ventricular arrhythmias or palpitations occurred about four times more often, rapid heartbeat nearly three times more often, chest pain 2.71 times more often, and fainting approximately twice as often.

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Share of young adults

About 45% of reports of cardiovascular events associated with products containing caffeine and stimulants concerned people aged 18 to 34. Similar patterns were found in reports involving men and women.

The authors stress that these data do not prove that energy drinks or stimulant supplements caused the recorded medical events. The FDA database contains voluntarily submitted reports, so researchers cannot determine either the number of consumers who used such products without health problems or the actual frequency of risk for them. Among possible but unconfirmed explanations, the researchers cited more frequent use of such products by young people, consumption before intense workouts, and mixing them with alcohol or drugs.

Caffeine concentration varies

According to the American Heart Association, most adults can generally consume up to 400 mg of caffeine per day without significant safety concerns. At the same time, some energy drinks contain up to three times more caffeine per unit of volume than brewed coffee, while certain pre-workout supplements have caffeine concentrations more than 12 times higher. The researchers called for stronger systematic safety monitoring of such products and further research.

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