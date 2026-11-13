In the United States, Uber reported unauthorized access to its data through compromised credentials of a service provider. According to Channel NewsAsia, the information available to a third party included personal data of people who received notification of the incident.

Access through a provider

A notice published on the website of the California attorney general and dated November 10 states that on October 9, the provider informed Uber that its credentials had been compromised. According to the company, they were used to access Uber's account with that provider.

After that, Uber stopped sharing data with the provider and launched an investigation. On October 13, it established that a third party had used the compromised credentials to access Uber data, including personal information.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assistance for those affected

The official notice did not name the provider or provide a list of the data affected by the incident. TechCrunch reported that the provider was Fireworks AI and that the data included information from driver's licenses. Uber and Fireworks AI did not immediately comment on Reuters' requests.

According to the notice, the incident affected approximately 1,873 residents of Rhode Island. It also included instructions for residents of the District of Columbia and the states of Maryland, North Carolina, New York and Pennsylvania. Uber offered those affected free credit monitoring and assistance in the event of fraud through Cyberscout, a TransUnion company. They can enroll within 90 days from the date of the letter. The company said it had not yet identified any cases of data misuse.

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