Uber reports data breach affecting nearly 150,000 drivers — TechCrunch

In the United States, Uber notified the Oregon attorney general that personal data and driver’s license numbers were stolen as a result of the October breach of its technology provider, Fireworks AI. The company informed a total of 149,346 people about the incident.

As TechCrunch reports, the provider notified Uber of the breach on October 9. The attackers obtained Fireworks AI’s internal credentials and used them to access Uber data. The stolen information included names, addresses, dates of birth, and driver’s license numbers.

Access through the provider’s credentials

Uber said it had alerts configured to detect unauthorized access to its environment at Fireworks AI. However, because the provider’s own internal credentials were used, these alerts did not trigger.

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An Uber spokesperson confirmed that the notifications to drivers were related to a security incident at third-party provider Fireworks AI, which had access to some of the company’s data. A Fireworks AI spokesperson also confirmed unauthorized access to certain systems that affected customer data.

Other affected companies

Fireworks AI provides developers with access to open artificial intelligence models. The company previously said that customer data was stolen during the incident, including payment information and some private AI datasets. Startups Notion and Cursor also confirmed that their data was stolen as a result of the breach.

Fireworks AI linked the breach to a financially motivated cybercriminal group whose goal was to sell stolen tokens for access to large language models. At the same time, no known cybercriminal group has publicly claimed responsibility for the data theft.

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