In the third quarter of 2026, Uber drivers in different countries around the world completed 207.4 million trips in electric vehicles. On average, this amounted to more than 26 such trips every second, while the number of trips increased by 52% compared with the same period of the previous year, InsideEVs reports.

More than 400,000 electric vehicle drivers

From July through September, an average of 434,000 electric vehicle drivers were active on the Uber platform worldwide. This was also 52% higher than in the same period a year earlier.

In Europe, one in every five Uber trips in the third quarter was made in an electric vehicle. In the United States and Canada, the figure was one trip in ten. InsideEVs notes that European drivers switched to electric vehicles more actively due to incentives and the development of charging infrastructure, while the pace of transition in the United States and Canada remained relatively stable. Uber also offered cash bonuses to drivers who switched to electric vehicles.

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2030 targets remain out of reach

At the same time, Uber acknowledges that under current trends, its 2030 targets remain out of reach. The company aimed to provide zero-emission rides in Canada, Europe and the United States by the end of the decade.

Among its targets for 2025 was achieving 100% zero-emission trips in London and Amsterdam, but the actual result was 41%. Uber also planned for half of all trip miles in seven European capitals to be travelled in electric vehicles, but the figure reached 32% at the end of the year.

In the United States and Canada, an average of 318 g of carbon dioxide was attributed to every mile a passenger travelled with Uber—less than 340 g in 2024, but more than 306 g in 2023. In Europe, the figure was 186 g of CO2 per mile last year. Uber attributes the difference between the regions to the greater popularity of electric vehicles and hybrids in Europe, as well as differences in fuel-efficiency reporting standards in the United States.

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