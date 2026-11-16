Ubisoft plans to cut 70 jobs in Singapore — Channel NewsAsia

French company Ubisoft plans to cut 70 jobs at its studio in Singapore, or about 20% of its local workforce. Industry representatives and experts believe the decision reflects not only the situation in the country but also broader problems in the global video game market, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Roberto Dillon, an associate professor at James Cook University Singapore, noted that before announcing the layoffs in Singapore, Ubisoft had already closed studios and cancelled game projects in other countries. That same week, the company also decided to close the Finnish studio RedLynx. Dillon cited Electronic Arts' closure of BioWare as an example of the broader downturn.

High costs and fewer vacancies

According to Dillon, the global gaming industry generated a record more than $200 billion in revenue last year, but more than 35,000 jobs have been cut since 2022. He named rising costs as one reason: developing modern AAA games often costs more than $200 million per project.

Ivan Ho, co-lead of the Singapore chapter of the International Game Developers Association, believes the AAA game industry is experiencing a structural sustainability crisis. According to him, overseas offices dependent on headquarters are often among the first to feel the effects of changes in the global market. Xu Le, a lecturer at the National University of Singapore, added that investment or restructuring decisions made abroad can affect local studios regardless of their performance.

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Desmond Wong, head of The Gentlebros, said personnel costs and currency fluctuations had put pressure on his studio's revenue over the past two years, although the company sold more copies of its games than ever before. He also pointed to intense competition: in his assessment, a good game alone is often not enough for it to be noticed among the large number of releases.

Betting on own intellectual property

Neo Duan Kai, founder of Asian Salad Studio, called hiring developers in Singapore more expensive than in many other countries in the region. Wong noted that salaries in the city-state may already be higher than in Japan, Canada and some European countries. At the same time, investors and publishers have become more cautious about funding new projects and more often expect teams to have games at a more advanced stage by the time of investment.

Experts suggest Singapore focus on areas with higher added value: creative direction, design, technology development, intellectual property management and regional business operations. Xu Le considers possible a model in which Singapore serves as a hub for such functions, while part of the production processes is carried out in lower-cost countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia or Vietnam. Market participants also emphasize the importance of developing Singapore's own gaming franchises, which can generate revenue from licensing, sequels and related products.

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