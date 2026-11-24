In the United States, participants in a Georgetown University study were only able to distinguish to a limited extent between political posts created by humans and texts generated by artificial intelligence. They correctly identified a post as AI-authored in 58.6% of cases — a figure only slightly higher than random guessing, Der Spiegel reports.

Posts about the Trump and Harris debate

The study was conducted in the context of the 2024 US presidential election. It involved 1,122 people, who were asked to determine whether political text posts about the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris had been written by a human or AI.

Researchers collected 696 posts using the hashtags #debate2024 and #debatenight on X and Truth Social, as well as in comments on materials by US news channels on YouTube and TikTok. Another 1,690 texts for the study were created by six different artificial intelligence models.

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Differences between platforms

The researchers recorded varying identification accuracy depending on the platform. Participants identified posts from TikTok more accurately, while the results for posts from X were lower.

An analysis of the emotional characteristics of the texts also showed that negative posts were more often considered human-written than positive ones. At the same time, the study authors noted that they could not completely rule out the presence of AI-generated publications among the posts collected on the platforms.

Social networks have introduced labels for AI-generated content, which can be added by users, automated systems, or moderation teams. However, such labels work with varying effectiveness, and individual comments in discussions are not labeled as AI content.

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