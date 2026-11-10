Researchers at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center obtained preliminary data suggesting that an oxaloacetate supplement may be associated with reduced cognitive symptoms and fatigue in women who survived breast cancer. In a small clinical study, all 16 participants who completed the eight-week course reported improvements in memory, concentration and thinking, ScienceDaily reports.

Trial data

The Phase II trial involved 18 women who had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer one to five years before the study began. All of them had pronounced cognitive difficulties. The participants’ average age was about 50; most had undergone chemotherapy, and nearly 90% continued endocrine therapy during the study.

Participants took 500 milligrams of oxaloacetate twice daily for eight weeks. Scientists assessed symptoms using questionnaires and conducted standardized tests of memory, attention, information-processing speed and executive functions, including the ability to plan and focus.

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Results and limitations

The average score for subjectively assessed cognitive impairment increased from 29.1 to 55.5 points. Under the study’s criteria, this meant the group moved into a range considered normal rather than impaired. Signs of improvement were noticeable after four weeks. Participants also reported less fatigue and better physical functioning, while standardized tests showed improvements in information-processing speed and executive functions.

Oxaloacetate is a molecule that occurs naturally in the body and is involved in cellular energy production and glutamate regulation. At the same time, the authors stressed that the findings are preliminary: the study was small and did not include a placebo group or another comparison group. Therefore, it is impossible to determine whether the supplement itself caused the recorded changes.

The most common side effects were digestive disorders, including indigestion, bloating, constipation, diarrhea and nausea. Two participants stopped taking the supplement because of gastrointestinal symptoms; no serious adverse events were recorded. The UCLA team is preparing a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II study, with recruitment planned to begin at the end of 2026.

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