Blackpink member Jisoo has unveiled the new single Sun Showers, written and recorded for the upcoming animated film The Angry Birds Movie 3. The film is set to be released in theaters on December 23, Rolling Stone reports.

A song for an animated film

Sun Showers is an energetic pop track with an anthemic sound. Jisoo was one of the song’s co-writers. The music video features animated characters from the film, as well as Shumon, a character resembling a ball of dust. According to the publication, the singer created and drew him while she was still in middle school.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Jisoo said she wanted to convey the film’s playful and bright energy through a light song that would encourage listeners to smile and dance.

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Cast and solo album

The voice cast of The Angry Birds Movie 3 includes Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Lily James and Keke Palmer, as well as other actors. The film was directed by John Rice, with a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman.

Jisoo is also working on her debut full-length solo album. She recently released the singles Addicted and Click and is scheduled to perform at the Coachella festival in 2027. Blackpink reunited for the mini-album Deadline and the Deadline World Tour, which concluded in Hong Kong in July. The mini-album, released in February, contains five tracks, including the single Jump.

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