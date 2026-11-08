A team led by researchers at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) found an association between adherence to ten dietary patterns and slower biological aging. The study, published in Nature Communications, analyzed data from 6,470 participants aged 30 and older, ScienceAlert reports.

Scientists compared scores for adherence to dietary recommendations with blood biomarkers reflecting biological age. Across all the patterns examined, healthier eating habits were associated with slower biological aging.

Which dietary patterns were studied

The list included the Mediterranean and Nordic diets, DASH for blood pressure control, and MIND, aimed at supporting brain health. The researchers also assessed the Alternative Healthy Eating Index 2010, Plant-based Diet Index, Healthful Plant-based Diet Index, and the EAT-Lancet diet.

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Two more indices — the Unhealthful Plant-based Diet Index and the Dietary Inflammatory Index — reflect unhealthy eating habits, including the consumption of sugary drinks and sweets. Lower scores on these indices, meaning less adherence to an unhealthy diet, were also associated with slower aging.

How biological age was determined

To assess aging, the researchers used three so-called epigenetic clocks that analyze DNA methylation patterns — chemical markers that change with biological age. The technology made it possible to cover about 850,000 DNA sites, approximately twice as many as in most previous studies of this type.

The results were additionally verified in a sample of 1,034 people and yielded similar associations. At the same time, the authors stressed that the study shows an association rather than proving a causal effect: the data reflect participants' status at a particular point in time. More than 70% of the diet-related biological pathways were shared and concerned cell structure, cell signaling, and metabolism.

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