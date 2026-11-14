Researchers at Universitat Rovira i Virgili have identified effective conditions for extracting oil from spent coffee grounds while preserving the remaining biomass for further processing. As ScienceDaily reports, oil from this waste can serve as a feedstock for biodiesel, while the residual material can be used to produce other types of fuel and chemicals.

Spent coffee grounds contain about 15% lipids. Global coffee bean production amounts to approximately 10 million metric tons per year, but only a small portion of the bean material ends up in the finished beverage, while the rest becomes solid waste.

Extraction conditions

The team from the Department of Chemical Engineering studied the effects of temperature, process duration and the solvent-to-dry-residue ratio. They used n-hexane to separate fats. The researchers identified a temperature of 45 °C, a duration of 60 minutes and 35 ml of hexane per gram of dry residue as optimal conditions.

Under these conditions, they were able to extract approximately 90% of the oil volume obtainable using the Soxhlet method, a common laboratory technique with a high extraction yield. The optimized process also produced cleaner oil: the impurity content was 0.3%, compared with 3.9% using the Soxhlet method.

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Chemical analysis showed that the fatty acid composition remained stable under different experimental conditions. Linoleic and palmitic acids accounted for the largest shares in the oil, indicating its potential as a component for biodiesel production.

Further use of the residue

After the oil is extracted, coffee grounds retain their lignocellulosic structure, which includes cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin. These components can be processed into bioethanol, lactic acid, polyhydroxyalkanoates, phenolic compounds and ingredients for sustainable aviation fuel production.

The scientists also tested extraction using ultrasound and microwaves. Although these methods accelerated the initial stages of extraction, the conventional batch process using n-hexane proved more balanced in terms of oil purity, efficiency, energy consumption and scalability.

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