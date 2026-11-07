US scientists link pleasant conversations to pink noise — The Guardian

Researchers at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, USA, found that people are more likely to consider a conversation pleasant and want to continue it when its dynamics resemble pink noise. This type of interaction combines a focus on a shared topic with the emergence of new ideas, The Guardian reports.

More than a thousand conversations analyzed

Scientists analyzed more than 1,000 conversations between strangers, who answered questions about their impressions after speaking. More pronounced signs of pink noise were associated with higher ratings of the conversation, a desire to continue the dialogue, and a stronger sense of connection with the interlocutor.

The researchers also tested this approach on conversations between friends about an experience that influenced their development. The result was similar: more signs of pink noise corresponded to greater satisfaction with communication. When analyzing speed-dating conversations, this measure also helped predict which pairs would meet for a second time. The results were published in Science Advances.

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A balance between repetition and chaos

To analyze the dialogues, the team used the MPNet AI model. It evaluated each utterance using 768 parameters, including content, tone, and context, making it possible to track how the conversation changes over time.

The authors explain that white noise in a dialogue occurs when interlocutors do not respond to what each other says and the conversation chaotically jumps between topics. Red noise, by contrast, is associated with excessive repetition and getting stuck in conversational routine. Pink noise occupies an intermediate position: people synchronize while exploring a topic, then add new ideas and return to a shared discussion.

The study's first author, Catherine O'Neill, suggested that the ability to maintain such dynamics can be developed. In particular, the team analyzed podcasts with two hosts and found that the level of pink noise in their conversations increased over the first 50 episodes.

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