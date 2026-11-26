Researchers at the University of Basel have found that tightly packed DNA at the periphery of the cell nucleus protects embryos of the roundworm C. elegans from damage caused by UVB radiation. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Science Advances.

The role of nuclear pores

In the cell nucleus, part of the DNA is in a tightly packed and mostly inactive state known as heterochromatin. It is usually associated with the nuclear lamina, a mesh-like structure on the inner side of the nuclear envelope. This organization helps arrange the genome and regulate gene activity.

The team led by Professor Susan Mango investigated how this arrangement forms during embryonic development. The scientists found that the timing of heterochromatin appearance at the nuclear periphery depends on the number of nuclear pores, channels in the nuclear envelope through which molecules move between the nucleus and the cell.

At early stages of development, the nuclear envelope is densely covered with such pores, so heterochromatin cannot accumulate near the nuclear lamina. As development proceeds, the number of pores decreases, freeing space for tightly packed DNA. At the same time, DNA regions in these zones become less active. When the researchers reduced the levels of individual nuclear pore components, heterochromatin accumulated near the nuclear lamina earlier than usual.

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Protection from ultraviolet radiation

Young embryos without a formed layer of peripheral heterochromatin proved highly sensitive to UVB radiation, a component of sunlight that can damage DNA. Older embryos were significantly more resistant.

In older embryos, DNA damage was concentrated mainly at the nuclear periphery, in heterochromatin. If the connection between heterochromatin and the nuclear lamina was disrupted, the damage spread throughout the nucleus and embryo survival decreased.

The formation of this protective layer is linked to egg laying. At an early stage, embryos develop inside the mother's body, where they are largely protected from ultraviolet radiation. By the time the eggs are laid, they have already begun forming their own layer of peripheral heterochromatin.

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