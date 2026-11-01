In Lagos, Nigeria, teacher Busaye Adeyemo became the winner of the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition. She received a cash prize of 10 million naira, while Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu separately awarded her a three-bedroom apartment.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, Adeyemo teaches at Lanre Awolokun High School in the Gbagada area of Lagos. She was announced as the winner of the 12th competition organized by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund.

Winner's awards

In addition to the main prize and the apartment, the teacher received a Honda HR-V vehicle, fully funded overseas training for professional development, a one-year supply of Maltina beverage, and a school infrastructure project worth 30 million naira to be built in her honor.

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According to the organizer's press release, the winner also received the Maltina Prize for Best STEM Teacher, an award for the best teacher of STEM subjects, and an additional 1.5 million naira. After the award ceremony, Adeyemo thanked the organizers, state authorities and partners, and said the recognition would encourage her to continue supporting the development of teachers and STEM education in Nigeria.

Other prize winners

Yusuf Kariat of Wisdom International School of Excellence in Abuja was named the competition's first runner-up and received 5 million naira. Ephraim Inyangudo of Comprehensive Secondary School in Akwa Ibom State became the second runner-up and received 3 million naira. Another 17 teachers who won at the state level received 1 million naira each.

According to the organizers, the competition received 2,510 applications this year from Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, of which 2,243 were deemed valid. The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition was launched in 2015 to recognize the country's outstanding teachers.

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