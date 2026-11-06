At Nyabisase Mixed Secondary School in Bobasi, Kisii County, Kenya, students attacked a team monitoring the KCSE examinations and seized a police officer’s gun. According to Nation Kenya, the participants in the unrest held the weapon for nearly three hours.

Injuries during the incident

The incident occurred on Thursday between the first and second examination papers. The students attacked representatives of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and police officers who had arrived from Nairobi to monitor the exams.

Kisii County police commander Ronald Kirui said that KNEC representatives and several police officers were injured. According to him, law enforcement officers searched the school and found the gun. The circumstances under which the police officer lost the weapon are being investigated.

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The school was closed

Riot police were deployed to the institution to stop the unrest. After the incident, authorities decided to close the school and send all students home.

In July 2026, the school had already been closed due to violent protests following the appointment of a new principal. At the time, students clashed with teachers, threw stones, and the unrest ended with a fire in one of the dormitories.

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