Students from Cobar High School in Australia, together with the professional Noise String Quartet, performed a musical work at the Cobar Sound Chapel, a permanent sound installation in a former water reservoir near the town of Cobar. A didgeridoo performer also played during the performance, ABC News reports.

Music from space and natural materials

The work was prepared during a workshop with composer and Sydney Conservatorium teacher Jim Coyle. According to him, the students put forward many ideas that were incorporated into the musical score. The composer noted that using the structure itself as part of the composition was a new experience for him.

Participants were invited to work with sounds from the surrounding environment. They used, among other things, sticks, stones and branches. Music teacher Laura Andrew said the students created different sounds and in this way celebrated their town and its distinctive features.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Installation in a 125-year-old reservoir

The Cobar Sound Chapel was created in 2022. Its architect was Glenn Murcutt, while the musical part of the project was created by composer Georges Lentz. At the same time, the silver water reservoir housing the installation is 125 years old.

Former Cobar High student Xander Jeffrey, a Wiradjuri man, performed the didgeridoo part during the concert. He said the Sound Chapel space amplifies the instrument's sound, creating strong echoes and vibrations. According to Jeffrey, playing the didgeridoo helped him reconnect with his culture.

Spectators from other regions of Australia came to the performance. Some students said after the concert that the experience inspired them to continue studying music.

Read us on