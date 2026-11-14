Vietnamese trainees in Germany lived eight people to a room — Der Spiegel

Trainees from Vietnam who arrived in Germany for vocational training in the care sector lived eight people in one room. They also reported irregular payments or no payments at all, according to a Der Spiegel report.

Living conditions

A SPIEGEL TV report describes the trainees’ experiences during their stay in Germany. One of the people featured in the report compared having to crowd together in one space with being in a grave.

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Payments and threats

According to the publication, training remuneration was paid irregularly or was not paid at all. Those who asked about payment of the remuneration were threatened with dismissal.

The report was prepared by journalist Jessie Schrödter for SPIEGEL TV. Der Spiegel published the report on November 14, 2026.

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