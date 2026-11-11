Researchers at UCLA Health in the United States found that detailed data from school gradebooks helped identify students who, by eighth grade, reported using alcohol, cannabis or other substances better than grade point average (GPA). This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study published in the Journal of School Health.

Data from 289 students

The scientists analyzed educational data from 289 schoolchildren in the Los Angeles area who were followed from sixth through eighth grade. Most participants lived in low-income communities where families may face barriers to regular access to healthcare.

Nearly 15% of participants reported by eighth grade that they had used psychoactive substances at least once. The researchers compared these responses with GPA and school gradebook data, which included test and quiz results, homework completion, engagement, and participation in class work.

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The role of participation in learning

According to the authors, indicators of engagement and class participation proved to be more accurate signals for identifying students at risk of substance use than GPA. They suggest that such information may more fully reflect personal and environmental factors associated with adolescent behavior.

The researchers emphasized that the findings were obtained from a small sample and require verification in larger studies across different cities, school types and communities. In their view, using such data could potentially help with early identification of risks among adolescents who rarely undergo preventive medical checkups.

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