UCSF launches study involving up to 3,000 people — News-Medical

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) in the United States is launching the global CANOPY study, which plans to track the experiences of up to 3,000 people who already intend to use psychedelics at home, at organized retreats, or in other settings. Scientists will assess changes in participants’ mood, well-being, and other psychological indicators, News-Medical reports.

Observation outside laboratories

CANOPY is not a traditional clinical trial: researchers will not provide participants with psychedelics or determine which substances they will use. The project will recruit adults who, before joining the study, already plan to use a psychedelic and are willing to undergo scientific assessments. The main part of the study will be conducted remotely.

Participants will complete standardized questionnaires before and after using the substances, as well as over the following six months. The study will cover psilocybin, LSD, ayahuasca, ibogaine, MDMA, and ketamine.

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Brain and physiology data

Some participants who are able to travel to UCSF will undergo neuroimaging and electroencephalography. They will also provide blood and saliva samples before their planned psychedelic experience and use wearable devices to collect physiological data outside the laboratory.

CANOPY lead, UCSF neurology professor Robin Carhart-Harris, said the project is intended to make it possible to study experiences that usually occur outside controlled laboratory settings with scientific rigor. Researchers want to find out why the outcomes of psychedelic experiences can differ significantly among people and separate the effects of the substance from individual biological, psychological, and environmental factors.

CANOPY has received up to $1.4 million in funding from the U.S. Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). In total, three UCSF psychedelic research projects have received up to $8.5 million from the agency. CANOPY data are planned to be used for future clinical trials and to assess the risks and benefits of psychedelic use outside controlled studies.

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