In the Palestinian city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex killed four Palestinians. According to Anadolu Agency, the deaths were reported by Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal.

Strike on a hospital building

The Thursday morning strike hit the second floor of the Al-Yassin building, located within the medical complex in western Khan Younis. The hospital director said that the intensive care and surgery departments sustained significant damage as a result of the attack.

Other attacks in Gaza

The day before, on November 11, another five Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza City and the Bureij refugee camp. One more person died from injuries sustained during an Israeli strike on November 10.

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Anadolu Agency reports that the attacks are taking place amid what the agency describes as Israel's ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, 2025. According to figures cited by the agency, 1,622 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,878 injured since then.

According to Anadolu Agency, more than 74,600 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 176,000 injured in Israel's war against Gaza since October 2023. The agency also reported the destruction of 90% of the territory's infrastructure.

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