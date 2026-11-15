An Israeli drone carried out a strike in the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, killing one Palestinian and wounding two others. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing medics at the Nasser complex.

Attacks in northern Gaza

According to local sources, in the north of the enclave, an Israeli drone dropped explosive devices on homes and tents housing displaced Palestinians. This occurred in the Al-Salatin area west of Beit Lahia. Continued artillery shelling was also reported there in northwestern Gaza.

Casualty figures

A day earlier, according to a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital, an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Saftawi area in northern Gaza killed two Palestinians and wounded three.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gaza's Health Ministry said that since the ceasefire came into force on October 10, 2025, 1,643 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,964 wounded as a result of violations of the agreement. The ministry provided these figures as of Saturday.

According to the ministry, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and more than 176,000 wounded since October 2023. The report also notes that the war has destroyed about 90% of Gaza's infrastructure, while the UN estimates the cost of its reconstruction at approximately $71.4 billion.

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