In the village of Komyshuvakha in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, search and rescue operations have been completed following a Russian strike on a humanitarian aid distribution point on November 2. The death toll from the attack has risen to 72, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi said.

The search lasted two weeks

According to Meduza, rescuers searched for the dead for two weeks despite continuous shelling. Vyhivskyi said that during this time, Russia — the aggressor state — shelled the village 11 times.

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Nine attacks targeted the search site directly. Three police officers and four rescuers were injured in the shelling, and equipment was also damaged.

Strike on a former school

On November 2, Russian troops dropped aerial bombs on the building of a former school in Komyshuvakha, where humanitarian aid was being distributed to local residents. This attack became one of the deadliest during the full-scale war. According to available estimates, only the attack on the Mariupol Drama Theater on March 16, 2022, may have caused more casualties.

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