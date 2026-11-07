The return of moderate inflation in Japan is reviving companies’ willingness to take risks and stimulating domestic investment, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said. He made the remarks during the Michel Camdessus Central Banking Lecture at the International Monetary Fund, Anadolu Agency reports.

Investment and lending

According to Ueda, since the pandemic, Japanese businesses’ investment in fixed capital has exceeded the peak recorded in the early 1990s. Bank lending in the country has recently risen by more than 5%, marking the fastest pace in three decades amid a revival in corporate borrowing.

According to a Bank of Japan survey, more than 70% of companies reported investing more actively domestically in 2023–2024. Ueda named an acute labor shortage as the main factor behind this.

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Automation and productivity

The labor shortage, according to the central bank governor, is prompting Japanese companies to increase investment in domestic production capacity and introduce labor-saving automation. He also named decarbonization and digital transformation among investment areas.

Ueda noted that the revival of domestic investment could help Japan achieve the goal of demand-oriented economic adjustment formulated four decades ago by reducing excess corporate savings. At the same time, net primary income from foreign investments, which exceeds 6% of GDP, will continue to be an important component of the country’s external accounts. He added that an aging population may reduce household savings, while higher productivity and capital expenditure could gradually narrow the gap between national savings and investment.

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