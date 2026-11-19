UEFA has conditionally banned England national team fans from attending one away match due to racist and/or discriminatory behaviour during the Nations League match against Spain in Madrid. England won the game 3-2.

The sanction was suspended for two years

The punishment provides for a ban from one away match, but UEFA suspended it for a two-year probationary period. The Football Association was also fined £12,600.

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According to Sky Sports News, the sanctions are related to anti-Catholic and anti-Irish chants during the match in Madrid.

Reaction of the Football Association

A representative of the Football Association said that the organisation will not tolerate unacceptable and deeply offensive chants. According to him, the association will work with police present at England’s home and away matches to identify those involved and take the necessary measures.

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