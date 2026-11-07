Wales' rugby union national team defeated Japan 28:21 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Josh Adams scored two tries, while Wales held on to their lead in a tense finish, Sky Sports reports.

Exchange of tries in the first part of the game

The hosts opened the scoring as early as the third minute thanks to a try by Archie Griffin. Eight minutes later, Japan responded with a scoring play by Ben Gunter. The teams later exchanged tries again: Louis Rees-Zammit ended a run of eight international matches without a try, while Warner Dearns scored for Japan.

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Tense finish

In the second half, Adams scored his second try, strengthening Wales' position. However, five minutes before the end of the match, Kenta Fukuda reduced Japan's deficit and intensified the contest in the closing minutes. Already in added time, Wales won a penalty, which helped the team preserve the winning result.

On November 14, Wales will play New Zealand in Cardiff in the second match of the Northern Series. Japan will face England at Allianz Stadium on the same day.

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