Wales’ national rugby team defeated New Zealand 35:28 in a Nations Championship match. It was the Welsh side’s first victory over the All Blacks since 1953, Sky Sports reports.

Wales’ first-half advantage

The hosts made a strong start, taking a 14:0 lead and later going ahead 21:7. Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake and Archie Griffin scored tries for Wales. However, Wales’ decision to continue the attack rather than kick the ball into touch allowed New Zealand to level the score before the break.

New Zealand fought back through tries from Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi and Fehi Fineanganofo. The last try was awarded in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

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Defence in the decisive minutes

At the start of the second half, Wales pulled away again: Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit scored converted tries to make it 35:21. Peter Lakai reduced New Zealand’s deficit to seven points.

The final part of the match was played almost entirely in Wales’ 22-metre area. The Welsh withstood a series of opposition attacks and prevented New Zealand from grounding the ball in the in-goal area three times. Wales will play Australia in Cardiff on 21 November, while New Zealand will face England at Allianz Stadium Twickenham on the same day.

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