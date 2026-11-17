Wales’ national rugby team returned to training in Cardiff, Wales, after a 35–28 victory over New Zealand — the Welsh side’s first win against the All Blacks since 1953. The team, led by head coach Steve Tandy, is now preparing for a home match against Australia on 21 November at Principality Stadium, BBC Sport reports.

After Saturday’s victory, the players were given extra time to spend with their families. During a team meeting, the rugby players watched videos of fans’ reactions to the national team’s success. Assistant coach Matt Sherratt said the team understands the significance of this result for the country.

Record defence

In the match against New Zealand, the Welsh made 346 tackles, setting a new record in international matches. Dafydd Jenkins matched the individual record by making 38 tackles. Wales prevented their opponents from scoring a try three times by stopping them near the try line.

Sherratt, who is responsible for attack, highly praised the first 50 minutes of the match. According to him, the team was very effective in attack and moved the ball quickly to the wide players, while scrum-half Tomos Williams performed particularly well near the opponents’ try line.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparation for Australia

Wales’ coaching staff stressed that the victory over New Zealand does not change the usual preparation routine. The team aims to secure a fourth consecutive home win, but Sherratt described Australia as a serious challenge and warned that progress is not linear.

Flanker James Botham, who was named player of the match against New Zealand, trained with the team but may leave the camp because he is expecting the birth of a child. In that match, the 28-year-old Botham made 30 tackles and prevented New Zealand from scoring a try in the second half.

Number eight Aaron Wainwright also returned to training after missing the match against New Zealand because of a leg injury. Lock Adam Beard, who injured his shoulder in the game against New Zealand, is also available for selection. Tandy is due to announce the squad for the Australia match on Thursday.

Read us on