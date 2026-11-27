Uganda will begin withdrawing its troops from the city of Lubero in North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo within two weeks. Responsibility for ensuring security in the city will be transferred to the Armed Forces of the DR Congo, Anadolu Agency reports.

Transfer of security to Congolese troops

Ugandan army acting spokesperson Colonel Chris Magezi said that the withdrawal of Uganda People’s Defence Forces units from Lubero would begin within the next two weeks. The Ugandan military did not name the reasons for the decision, specify the number of troops it would affect, or announce the date when the withdrawal would be completed.

Uganda deployed troops to Lubero in January 2025 to pursue militants from the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF. According to the agency, they had fled joint military operations in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.

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Tensions between Kampala and Kinshasa

The announcement came amid diplomatic tensions between Uganda and the DR Congo. On Tuesday, Kinshasa summoned Uganda’s representative over statements by Ugandan armed forces chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba regarding the conflict in the east of the country.

Kainerugaba expressed support for the rebel movement’s plans to seize the mineral-rich Walikale area in North Kivu, after which Congolese authorities sought explanations from Kampala. At the same time, the joint Uganda-DR Congo Operation Shujaa, launched in November 2021 against the ADF, continues. The decision to withdraw troops applies only to Lubero.

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