In Vienna, Austria, Uganda’s Foreign Ministry representative Vincent Waiswa Bagiire confirmed that the country is holding preliminary talks with EU member states on the possible hosting of a return center for people whose asylum applications have been rejected. This was reported by Politico.

Talks with the Netherlands

According to Bagiire, Uganda has already discussed the matter with the Netherlands, but the talks have not progressed far so far. He did not specify which other countries are involved in the dialogue and noted that it is at a very early stage.

In June, European diplomats named Uganda and Uzbekistan among possible locations for EU migration centers. The day before, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands announced their intention to begin deportations to a center in Rwanda starting next year.

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Uganda’s conditions

The Ugandan official named three conditions for hosting such a center: it must accept only people of African origin, with no criminal record and no unaccompanied minors.

Bagiire also said that the talks concern no more than 50 people who could be sent to open facilities. According to him, these will not be detention facilities: people will be able to integrate into communities and will have freedom of movement.

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