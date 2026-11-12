Hungary plans to ease abortion rules — Cyprus Mail

The Hungarian government plans to facilitate access to emergency contraception and change a controversial 2022 rule for women seeking abortions. Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced the package of reforms in women’s rights, Cyprus Mail reports.

Changes to abortion rules

The rule, adopted under Viktor Orbán’s government, requires a pregnant woman who wants an abortion to provide a document from a medical professional confirming a clear sign of life. This provision was widely interpreted as a requirement to detect a fetal heartbeat.

The procedure drew criticism from doctors and human rights groups, which called it cruel and humiliating. According to Magyar, the rule did not reduce the number of abortions, but caused additional trauma to women in difficult circumstances and raised serious bioethical issues.

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Protection from violence

The package also provides for stronger protection for survivors of violence and the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty on preventing violence against women and domestic violence. The 2014 treaty, in particular, requires rape to be criminalized in the absence of consent.

The government intends to amend the criminal code, including rules on restraining orders. The improper use of intimate images is planned to be recognized as a criminal offense, while survivors of domestic violence are promised a special approach during criminal proceedings. Women will also no longer need a prescription to obtain emergency contraception, and the authorities are planning measures to combat period poverty.

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