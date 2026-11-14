Hungary's National Asset Recovery and Protection Office (NVVH) seized cash worth a total of $19.5 million during searches in a criminal case involving former National Development Minister Miklós Seszták. Some of the money, according to The Guardian, was found buried in forests.

Searches lasted two days

NVVH said the searches were carried out on Thursday and Friday at several locations. Investigators also found large amounts of cash hidden in agricultural and warehouse buildings, residential premises, and high-value safes in remote locations.

In total, 5,071,632,000 Hungarian forints, €2,658,350 and $1,257,100 were found. The agency said all the money had been transferred to the account of the Hungarian State Treasury.

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Finance Minister András Kármán said on Facebook that after the funds arrived, 12 treasury employees spent eight hours counting them using five counting machines.

The case concerns a former minister

Miklós Seszták served as Hungary's national development minister from 2014 to 2018. He is accused of accepting bribes in a scheme involving a state transport company and the procurement of used buses at inflated prices.

Prime Minister Péter Magyar won the election in April, ending Viktor Orbán's 16 years in power, and promised to investigate alleged corruption and abuse of office under the previous government. In recent weeks, Seszták, two other ministers from the Orbán period, and the brother of a former prime minister have also been taken into custody in separate cases.

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