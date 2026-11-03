In Wuhan, China, a lawsuit filed by the city authorities, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Wuhan Institute of Virology against the state of Missouri and the state's former attorneys general Eric Schmitt and Andrew Bailey is being heard. The plaintiffs are seeking 356.437 billion yuan, or about $53.5 billion, in compensation, as reported by RMF24.

Lawsuit by Chinese institutions

The lawsuit was jointly filed on April 30, 2025, and the court accepted it for consideration on May 7. Katherine Hanaway, Missouri's current attorney general, was later also added to the list of defendants.

According to the court's statement, the Chinese institutions claim that the defendants used U.S. courts in bad faith to file lawsuits against them. The plaintiffs also state that the defendants fabricated and spread false information and made stigmatizing and discriminatory statements regarding the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

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In the plaintiffs' view, these actions harmed their reputation and caused significant losses. In addition to compensation, they demand public apologies in Chinese and U.S. media, including The New York Times, CNN, YouTube and the Xinhua news agency.

Missouri's previous lawsuit

The dispute is part of reciprocal legal proceedings related to COVID-19. In 2020, Eric Schmitt, who was then Missouri's attorney general, filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government.

Schmitt claimed that Chinese officials denied the risk of human-to-human transmission of the virus, silenced people who reported the danger and failed to stop the outbreak. In March 2025, a U.S. federal judge issued a default judgment in favor of the state of Missouri for $24.5 billion, finding the Chinese government liable for concealing the early stages of the outbreak and stockpiling personal protective equipment.

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