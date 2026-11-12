Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, reached a preliminary agreement on a major exchange of prisoners of war during two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The sides were to determine the number of people to be exchanged the following day, The Japan Times reports.

These were the first talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in nine months, held with U.S. mediation. U.S. representative Jared Kushner called the upcoming exchange the largest humanitarian release of prisoners in more than four and a half years of war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said its scale would be significant.

The territorial issue remains difficult

Ukraine and Russia said there had been progress and that they intended to continue the talks, but reported no other specific agreements. Kushner said there was currently no trust between the sides and that territorial issues would be the most difficult to resolve.

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Kyiv rejects Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands to hand over all of Donbas to Russia in exchange for peace. U.S. mediators sought to steer the discussion toward post-war security guarantees and reconstruction. Kushner and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff were to travel to Moscow for talks with Putin, where they planned to raise the issue of European partners' participation in the negotiations.

Ukraine insists on Europe's participation

Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia said the talks had been difficult because the Russian delegation arrived with rigid directives. At the same time, he said, the negotiations gave a positive impetus to finding a solution by the end of the year. He stressed that further peace talks must be multilateral and take place with Europe's participation.

European officials and NATO representatives met in Abu Dhabi with U.S. and Ukrainian representatives, but the Russian delegation refused to meet with them. Ukrainian officials said Russia struck six electrical substations in central Ukraine overnight, while an attack on a market in Odesa Oblast killed three people.

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