Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Directorate said that the DPRK has temporarily suspended part of its military cooperation with the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. According to the DIU, the pause concerns supplies of artillery ammunition and KN-23 ballistic missiles, as well as flights by Russian military aircraft over North Korean territory.

As The Japan Times reports, Ukrainian intelligence links this to diplomatic tensions between the allies. According to the DIU, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui last month demanded that Moscow clarify its policy toward South Korea. Before that, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, according to intelligence, stated the Kremlin’s intention to promote de-escalation of tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.

Claims require confirmation

The content of the DIU report could not be independently verified. Ukrainian intelligence did not specify where the statements attributed to Choe Son-hui and Rudenko were made. Russia’s Ministry of Defense and the DPRK embassies in Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States did not respond to journalists’ requests.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, it was not possible to confirm public statements by Rudenko on de-escalation on the Korean Peninsula, or statements by Choe Son-hui on suspending military cooperation.

Military presence in Russia

The DIU also claims that Pyongyang is delaying its response to a Russian request to increase the North Korean military presence in Russia from approximately 8,500 to 50,000 personnel. According to intelligence, units of the DPRK’s 11th Army Corps remain in Russia’s Kursk region, while since mid-summer a combined DPRK missile unit has been deployed in Russia’s Voronezh region, which Russian forces use to strike Ukraine.

On November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had used KN-23 missiles to strike a Ukrainian energy facility.

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