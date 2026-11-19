Ukrainian military personnel said they regained 277 km² of territory during the Vivaldi counteroffensive operation in eastern Ukraine and disrupted part of an attempt by the troops of the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, to encircle Sloviansk. This was reported by The Japan Times.

The operation, which lasted through the spring and summer, was conducted by the Third Army Corps. According to the Ukrainian side, its goal was to push Russian forces out of a salient north of Sloviansk. The military considers this area important for the defense of the so-called belt of fortress cities in eastern Ukraine.

Robots, drones and electronic warfare

During the operation, Ukrainian forces used remotely controlled ground vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns, grenade launchers or explosives. Some of these robotic systems were used to strike Russian positions, while others were used for mine clearance. In one episode, according to the Ukrainian military, combat robots were delivered behind enemy lines by converted quadcopter bombers.

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Assault groups advanced in small units, while drones attacked dugouts that were too dangerous for infantry to enter first. According to the Third Army Corps, an electronic warfare system operated over the battlefield, suppressing enemy drones. Starshield, the military version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite service, was used to control some strike drones and other unmanned systems.

Crossing the kill zone

Commanders of the Third Corps believe that a combination of trained infantry, drones, ground robots and electronic warfare assets can reduce the effects of the Russian army's numerical advantage. At the same time, they acknowledged that repeating such an operation would be difficult because of the technical coordination required for a large number of systems.

The military describes the area near the front as a space saturated with drones, where any movement can be mortally dangerous. Christopher Tuck, an analyst at King's College London, called the result of the operation a limited success: it had a local effect but disrupted one of the Russian forces' attempts to bypass the defensive belt. Territorial changes in the area of the operation were also recorded by open-source analysts who track the front line.

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