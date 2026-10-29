In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles injured a Saudi citizen. He sustained minor injuries, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense Service.

Damage from debris

According to the agency, missile fragments that fell in the Saudi capital also damaged a residential building and a car.

A Civil Defense Service spokesperson said Riyadh authorities responded to the incident after intercepting and destroying two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi group. Established emergency response procedures were then applied.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Houthi claims of attacks

On Thursday, the Houthis claimed six attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia. The targets they named included oil refineries in Ras Tanura and Rabigh, Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

The group also claimed it had struck designated targets, disrupted air traffic at Dammam airport, and caused losses among Saudi forces during a separate strike on a military command facility in Najran.

According to the agency, fighting between Yemen’s government forces and the Houthis has intensified in recent weeks amid a military campaign by the Saudi-led coalition. The latest operations are part of the broader “Dawn of Yemen” operation, which government-affiliated forces launched to push the Houthis from positions on several fronts.

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