In the Chinese city of Ulanqab in Inner Mongolia, 109 computing center projects have been signed. As of August, more than 90% of the city’s total computing capacity was dedicated to artificial intelligence-oriented computing, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Ulanqab, known for its significant potato-growing volumes, is becoming one of China’s hubs for AI infrastructure. According to 2023 data from People’s Daily, the city’s annual potato production was approaching 4 million tonnes, accounting for nearly 5% of China’s total.

The expansion of data centers is already changing the lives of residents in surrounding villages. Farmer Zhang Zhiyong said he received more than 200,000 yuan in compensation for transferring about 0.7 hectares of his more than 1.3 hectares of land for development. He now grows potatoes on only one mu — approximately 670 square meters — and leases most of his remaining plots to other farmers.

Climate and renewable energy

The city is located about 350 km northwest of Beijing and is part of China’s “East Data, West Computing” strategy. Its goal is to shift part of the computing workload from the more developed eastern regions to areas with greater land and energy resources.

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The sector’s development is supported by Inner Mongolia’s wind and solar energy resources, as well as its relatively cool climate. At a UCloud data center, the company said it can forgo mechanical cooling for eight to ten months a year and use outside air to dissipate heat. The company estimates that this approach reduces water consumption by about 92% compared with conventional cooling systems.

Water resource concerns

At the same time, Ulanqab regularly suffers from droughts. In May, municipal agricultural monitoring recorded varying degrees of drought across approximately 491,000 hectares of agricultural land.

According to the city’s water resources bureau, big data enterprises used 1.54 million cubic meters of water in 2025, or 0.33% of Ulanqab’s total water consumption. Local authorities are also considering the use of treated wastewater: the city produces about 72 million cubic meters of such water annually, of which approximately 30 million cubic meters are still available for allocation.

Scientists stress that cooling efficiency does not guarantee that overall water consumption will remain unchanged. If the scale of data centers and their energy consumption grow faster than technology improves, water demand may increase.

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