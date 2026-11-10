Canadian ultramarathon runner Stephanie Case became the first woman in history to complete an extreme 100-mile race in Antarctica. The 43-year-old athlete finished second overall in the Antarctic Ice Ultra, covering the distance in 17 hours, 31 minutes and 39 seconds, BBC Sport reports.

38 laps in frost and wind

The competition took place in the Schirmacher Oasis in Queen Maud Land in East Antarctica. The course consisted of 38 laps, each 4.2 km long. Due to harsh weather conditions, the start was moved to an earlier time — 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Case ran in strong winds and temperatures as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius. According to BBC Sport, it was the lowest temperature the race organizers had seen. She noted that in such conditions, it is necessary to maintain pace while avoiding sweating, as moisture quickly cools the body. About every 26 miles, the athlete stopped to replenish her energy supplies.

Biosecurity requirements posed an additional challenge: participants are not allowed to leave any traces in Antarctica. Case also said that because of multilayered clothing and the risk of frostbite to her hands, even brief stops to use the toilet were difficult.

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The only female finisher

Eight athletes started the distance this year, but only four reached the finish. Two other women started alongside Case, but the Canadian became the only one to complete the race.

Chinese runner Yusheng Ni was the winner, finishing 29 minutes ahead of Case. He improved his own world record, set last year, by more than five and a half hours. Case said that during the race she was sometimes only 60 seconds, or about 200 metres, behind Ni, and they pushed each other to achieve a better result.

Last year, the athlete won an ultramarathon in Snowdonia and drew attention when she breastfed her daughter Pepper during the competition. Case said that negative reactions to this became one of the factors in her decision to compete in Antarctica, in order to demonstrate that motherhood does not mean the end of sporting goals.

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