In Israel, ultra-Orthodox protesters blocked Route 4 near Ra'anana and Kfar Saba on Wednesday afternoon. Israeli police declared the demonstration illegal, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Police actions

Police arrived at the scene and directed traffic along alternative routes. Law enforcement officers attempted to clear the highway and restore public order. Police also urged participants to stop the blockade and leave the roadway.

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What police said

According to police, people gathered after hearing that a person evading military conscription was being held at the Ra'anana police station. At the same time, police said that the person was being held by military police elsewhere, rather than at the Ra'anana station. One police officer warned the blockade participants that they had one minute to leave the road, otherwise law enforcement officers would use force. At the time of publication, the situation remained dynamic.

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