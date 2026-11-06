UMNO says it paid Najib Razak’s fine — Channel NewsAsia

In Malaysia, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) said it had paid the 50 million ringgit fine, or about $12.3 million, imposed on the country’s former prime minister Najib Razak. Meeting this condition opens the possibility of transferring the politician from prison to house arrest under the terms of a conditional royal pardon.

Fundraising completed

As Channel NewsAsia reports, UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that funds collected through the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund had reached the required amount. According to him, the party completed all payment procedures at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on the morning of November 6.

UMNO announced the closure of the fund’s special account, created to receive donations from the public. The fund was launched on September 18 and collected more than 1 million ringgit within its first day. As recently as November 3, Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that the required amount had not been collected, although contributions ranged from 5,000 to 10,000 ringgit per day.

Condition for house arrest

On September 18, Malaysia’s king, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, granted Razak a conditional pardon. It provides that the politician may serve the remainder of his six-year sentence at home until August 23, 2028, provided that he pays the fine and meets other requirements.

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Malaysian media reported that Razak could leave Kajang Prison on November 6, while police were stationed near his home in the Langgak Duta area of Kuala Lumpur. According to these reports, this is where he is to serve house arrest under the supervision of the prison department. The politician’s wife, Rosmah Mansor, told journalists earlier that day that her family had not been informed about developments, including the possible payment of the fine.

The SRC International case

In July 2020, Razak was sentenced to 12 years in prison and a 210 million ringgit fine on three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering, and one count of abuse of power. The charges concerned the transfer of 42 million ringgit from SRC International, a former subsidiary of the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, to his personal bank accounts in 2014 and 2015.

Following a partial royal pardon in January 2024, Razak’s prison term was halved and his fine was reduced to 50 million ringgit. He has been serving his sentence at Kajang Prison since August 2022.

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