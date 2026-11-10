In Geneva, UN Women said that more than 1.5 billion women and girls worldwide, or more than one-third of their total number, live in areas where climate hazards intersect with economic insecurity and gender inequality. Anadolu Agency reports.

Risks of poverty and income loss

In a new information bulletin, UN Women noted that 73% of countries recognize gender-specific climate risks in their national climate plans. At the same time, only slightly more than one-third of states address these risks comprehensively.

Under the worst-case scenario, climate change could push another 141 million women and girls into extreme poverty. Data from 24 countries also showed a link between a 1°C temperature increase and women losing 34% more total income than men.

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Call for action at COP31

According to data from 14 countries, prolonged extreme drought was associated with a 21% increase in the likelihood of sexual violence against adolescent girls and young women. UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said that women around the world are already leading the fight for a better future and called for ensuring their equal rights, resources, and opportunities to make decisions.

At the COP31 conference, the agency called on governments to expand climate financing that takes gender needs into account and to protect women’s rights.

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