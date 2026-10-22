Two killed in attack on Dammam airport — Daily Maverick

In Saudi Arabia, two people were killed and another eight were injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. The attack was carried out on Wednesday evening, the country's General Authority of Civil Aviation reported.

Dead and injured

The dead include a Saudi Arabian citizen and an Indian citizen. The injuries of those affected range from minor to serious, according to the authority. Daily Maverick reported this, citing Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation. The outlet's report was prepared by Reuters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Airport operations resumed

The authority said it was assessing the extent of the damage. At the same time, airport operations have already resumed, and air traffic has returned to normal.

King Fahd International Airport is located in the eastern oil city of Dammam. The civil aviation authority released information about the situation on Thursday.

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