The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported signs that Israel is preparing for a prolonged military presence in southern Lebanon. Peacekeepers observed military activity, airstrikes, artillery fire and restrictions on movement, Anadolu Agency reports.

Strikes and construction work

According to UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, from Thursday to Sunday, the Israeli military conducted drone operations, engineering work and road construction in UNIFIL's area of responsibility. Peacekeepers recorded three Israeli airstrikes each on Thursday and Sunday, as well as 360 artillery trajectories over four days.

Artillery fire affected several localities in southern Lebanon. UNIFIL also observed signs of preparations for a prolonged presence in the eastern and western sectors of its area of responsibility, but did not specify the purpose of the construction work or the possible duration of the Israeli troops' stay.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restrictions on peacekeepers' movement

Gates and physical barriers continued to impede peacekeepers' movement, primarily in the eastern sector. On Friday, Israeli military personnel and tanks also restricted movement in both directions near Al-Bayada. At the same time, five humanitarian movements were coordinated on Thursday and one more on Friday, with the coordination of UNIFIL and the UN humanitarian office.

Commenting on Israeli statements about weapons depots near a UNIFIL position, Haq said that unauthorized weapons south of the Litani River violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. According to him, peacekeepers have discovered hundreds of weapons caches, but do not have a mandate to search private property or forcibly disarm armed groups. UNIFIL is to cease operations on December 31 in accordance with a UN Security Council decision.

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