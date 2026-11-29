German football club Union Berlin has sacked head coach Mauro Lustrinelli following a 1–2 defeat to Mainz. The Swiss coach had led the Berlin team since the start of the season and oversaw 13 official matches, Der Spiegel reports.

Club personnel decisions

Union president Dirk Zingler explained the dismissal by saying that the style of play and results of the men’s professional team are jeopardizing the club’s Bundesliga status. “After five months of working together, we have to acknowledge that the style of play and the results achieved by our men’s professional team are putting Bundesliga survival at risk,” he said.

The club has not yet named Lustrinelli’s successor. Union have seven points and are in the direct relegation zone. Following a brief period of stabilization in mid-October, the team suffered a 0–5 defeat to Cologne in the German Cup, drew with them in the league, and also lost to Freiburg, Leipzig and Mainz.

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Heldt to leave at the end of the season

Managing director for professional football Horst Heldt, who was responsible for squad building, will leave Union after the end of the season. Until then, he will be assisted by Maximilian Hoffmann, who has been promoted to sporting director.

In the summer, Lustrinelli replaced the team’s customary defensive model with a system featuring four defenders and more active attacking football. According to Der Spiegel, this affected the Berlin side’s defensive stability, while the team did not become more prolific in attack. Since the departure of long-serving coach Urs Fischer in November 2023, no Union coach has completed a full season with the team.

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