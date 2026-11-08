Uniqlo cancels sock price increase in Japan — Channel NewsAsia

In Japan, clothing retailer Uniqlo has abandoned a price increase for basic socks following pushback from customers. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the company took this step in an effort to preserve its reputation as an affordable brand.

Price increases meet resistance

The Italian-style family restaurant chain Saizeriya also decided to raise the prices of its dishes. The company added 20 yen to the price of its signature dish, Milanese doria, and apologised to customers, citing “insufficient efforts”. The increase affected nearly all menu items, although the price of a glass of wine — 100 yen — remained unchanged.

Saizeriya's president promised at a press conference to look for opportunities to lower prices again. The company explained that it had kept wine prices low so that it could be ordered casually.

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The legacy of deflation

Japanese companies are facing rising labour and raw-material costs but are reluctant to pass them on to customers. Decades of deflation have made consumers resistant to price increases, a problem felt particularly by small businesses in regional areas that depend on regular customers.

Sachi, the owner of a ramen restaurant in the Okayama region, said she has postponed reviewing prices despite rising costs. According to her, it is difficult for her to tell customers even about a 200-yen increase, so she prefers to bear the pressure herself.

Last month, the Bank of Japan said it had achieved its 2% inflation target after 13 years of ultra-loose monetary policy. At the same time, Tsutomu Watanabe, a professor of economics at the University of Tokyo, believes that wage increases are still insufficient and do not cover all workers. In his view, Japanese consumers may need another three to four years to get used to sustained inflation.

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