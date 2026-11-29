Researchers at the University at Buffalo have developed an injectable hydrogel for use in osteoarthritis that, after a single administration, can retain medicinal substances in a damaged joint for several weeks. At body temperature, the liquid mixture quickly turns into a slippery semi-solid gel that could potentially improve joint lubrication and gradually release the drug. The development was reported by ScienceDaily.

Osteoarthritis is accompanied by the gradual destruction of cartilage and other joint tissues, which can cause pain, stiffness, and limited mobility. Existing intra-articular treatments, including painkillers, corticosteroids, and medications to improve lubrication, mostly provide a temporary effect.

A drug reservoir in the joint

One challenge of such treatment is the rapid removal of medications from synovial fluid, the natural lubricant inside joints. In addition, some potential drugs dissolve poorly in water, making it difficult to create the required concentration of a substance in the joint while also limiting its effects on other parts of the body.

The new gel contains nanocarriers capable of holding substantial amounts of drugs that dissolve poorly in water. After administration, it forms a reservoir in the joint: medicinal compounds gradually pass through the polymer structure and are also released as the gel's internal structure relaxes. According to the developers' concept, this mechanism could reduce the need for repeat injections and limit the risk of side effects associated with drugs circulating in the body.

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Effects beyond symptoms alone

In addition to drug delivery, the hydrogel may serve as a means of improving lubrication in the damaged joint. Researchers are also considering it as a platform for substances targeting chronic inflammation and cellular senescence — a process in which cells stop dividing but remain active and may release inflammatory substances.

The platform was tested using a compound that activates the SIRT6 protein. This protein is associated with the regulation of inflammation, cellular senescence, DNA repair, and metabolism. The main intended application is knee osteoarthritis, although the technology is also being considered for conditions associated with joint and tissue degeneration.

The development is at an early stage of readiness — levels 3–4 on the technology readiness scale, meaning experimental proof of concept and laboratory testing. Its safety, effectiveness in patients, and ability to slow disease progression still need to be established in further research.

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