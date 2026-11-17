Researchers at the University of Colorado have identified the kidney protein TMEM174, which is involved in regulating phosphate levels in the blood. In a study published in October 2026, a deficiency of this protein in animal models was linked to accelerated hardening of blood vessels and a shorter lifespan, especially on a high-phosphate diet.

News-Medical reports on the findings. Elevated phosphate levels in the blood are more common in people with chronic kidney disease because damaged kidneys are less able to remove excess phosphates and other substances.

How phosphates affect blood vessels

Phosphorus is essential for the body, including for bone formation. It is found in meat, poultry, fish, whole grains, nuts, legumes, and dairy products in the form of organic phosphate compounds. Phosphate additives may also be present in processed foods and beverages, where they are used to extend shelf life and improve taste.

When phosphate levels remain elevated for a long time, smooth muscle cells in blood vessel walls can acquire properties of cells that form bone tissue. They deposit calcium phosphate crystals in the vessel walls, causing the vessels to calcify and lose elasticity.

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The role of the TMEM174 protein

The kidneys filter excess phosphates from the blood, but part of this substance is reabsorbed into the bloodstream. The NPT2A protein provides reabsorption of about three quarters of filtered phosphate so that the body does not lose too much phosphorus.

According to the study authors, TMEM174 binds to NPT2A and slows its activity. The study's senior author, Makoto Miyazaki, noted that the exact mechanism still requires study, but TMEM174 likely destabilizes NPT2A. TMEM174 deficiency in animal models disrupted phosphate-level regulation, promoted vascular calcification, and significantly shortened lifespan.

A diet with reduced phosphate content partially mitigated these effects. The researchers believe that TMEM174 may in the future become a target for drugs aimed at controlling phosphate balance, particularly in patients with chronic kidney disease.

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