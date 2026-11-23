Researchers at Monash University, in a preclinical study in mice, identified three distinct ways in which aging disrupts the genetic instructions governing the functioning of CD8+ T cells. These cells recognize and destroy infected and cancerous cells. The findings, published in the journal Science Immunology, were reported by News-Medical.

What experiments in mice found

The authors found that age-related changes affect genetic mechanisms regulating immune cell functions. As a result, CD8+ T cells adapt less effectively to new threats, regulate the immune response, and maintain a healthy state.

The scientists also described a previously unknown group of aging immune cells. They not only lose the ability to protect the body from disease but also suppress the responses of other immune cells. According to the study’s first author, Daniel Tiele, immune cells can age differently even within a single organism.

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Significance of the results

The researchers believe these findings help explain why, with age, the immune system becomes less effective at countering infections and cancer cells and responds more weakly to vaccination. At the same time, the conclusions were obtained in preclinical models and therefore do not constitute a ready treatment method for people.

The Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute team noted that the data may help identify potential targets for restoring immune functions with age. This study also laid the groundwork for a separate study by the team that linked the immune cell-derived protein granzyme K to age-related organ damage in mice.

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