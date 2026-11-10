Rutgers University in the United States has received a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. National Institutes of Health for a five-year study of drug overdose trends among adolescents and young adults. News-Medical reports.

Medicaid data since 2016

Researchers will analyze nationwide Medicaid data on people aged 12 to 29 who have experienced an overdose since 2016. The project’s principal investigator is Hillary Samples, and the co-investigator is Greta Bushnell. Both work at Rutgers’ Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Treatment Science within the Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research.

The scientists will study types of overdoses, including the substances involved, as well as whether an overdose was intentional self-poisoning. They will also assess what treatment patients received after an overdose and whether it is associated with a reduced risk of repeat cases and death.

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Help after an overdose

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths from drug overdoses in the country have risen sharply over the past decade, although many people survive such incidents. Rutgers researchers note that treating a person during an overdose can be an opportunity for further intervention.

At the same time, data on care after hospital discharge are currently limited. Samples noted that life-threatening overdoses often indicate a need for psychiatric or substance use treatment. The aim of the study is to help clinicians improve post-overdose measures and prevent repeat cases and deaths in this group. The grant was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which is part of the NIH.

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