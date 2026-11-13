The University of Toronto in Canada has acknowledged that discrimination against Muslims, Arabs and Palestinians exists within its community and promised to take urgent action. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement from the educational institution.

Working group findings

The acknowledgement was preceded by an almost 300-page report by the university's Working Group on Anti-Muslim, Anti-Arab and Anti-Palestinian Discrimination. The report describes an overall trend of excessive surveillance and insufficient protection of members of these communities.

Participants reported harassment, derogatory remarks, vandalism and online intimidation. They also expressed concern that they could become targets of surveillance or harassment because of research, activism or support for Palestinians.

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Planned steps

At the same time, the university said it could not accept the report and its recommendations in their proposed form. The institution explained that some proposals conflict with collective agreements and guarantees of faculty academic freedom, while others fall outside its authority.

Among the announced measures are seeking additional financial support for students affected by global conflicts, continuing academic investment in research related to Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities, and creating a Muslim Community Advisory Council. It will seek advice from external Muslim organizations on the campus climate and equity issues for students, faculty, staff and librarians.

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